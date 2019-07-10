Mariners Announce 2019-20 Promotional Schedule

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners have released their promotional schedule for 2019-20, their second ECHL season. The Mariners have added several new and exciting promotions in addition to returning favorites from the inaugural season. Click here to view the promotional schedule web page.

Returning for the 2019-20 season is the "Family Four Pack," this season available for Sunday home games in addition to all Saturdays. More details on the Family Four Pack, which must be purchased in advance of game day, will be released in the near future.

There are two postgame "Skate with the Team" events (November 2 and March 1). November 11 and February 1 each feature a postgame autograph session and a Kids Club only session follows on February 9. To sign your child up for Beacon's Kids Club, which is open to fans ages 2-12 and includes other great benefits, click here.

Themes that were featured in the inaugural season and are returning for 2019-20 include Military Appreciation presented by Martin's Point (November 9 and 11), Hockey Fights Cancer (November 16), Teddy Bear Toss presented by Holiday Inn By The Bay (December 7), EqualityMaine Pride Night (February 8), Throwback Night (March 6), Beacon's Birthday Bash (March 14), Country Night (March 27) and Fan Appreciation presented by Redbank Village (March 29).

The Mariners released their giveaway schedule on June 28th. Eight giveaways including two kids-only giveaways are on the schedule.

The Mariners will wear six specialty jerseys in 2019-20, with more details coming later in the summer.

Highlights of new theme nights for 2019-20 include:

-New England Sports Night on October 25

-Witchcraft and Wizardry Night on November 30

-STEM Day on December 27

-Underwear Toss on February 9

-Miracle Night on February 23

-Reading Night on March 1

There are two "Threekends" on the schedule for 2019-20 (weekends with three consecutive home games): January 10-12 and February 7-9. The first series is "Winning Threekend," which will feature prize giveaways throughout, following by "Giving Threekend," with the spirit of generosity. Each "Threekend" is sponsored by Three Dollar Deweys.

All season long, the Mariners will collect donations at each home game as part of a new "Community Collection" initiative. In the months of October and November, they are asking for non-perishable food donations. In December and January; unused socks and underwear, and in February and March; books.

Further details and promotions will be released throughout the summer, and all are subject to change or cancellation.

The season kicks off October 11th at home when the Adirondack Thunder visit the Cross Insurance Arena for a 7:15 PM faceoff. Full and half season plans along with 12-game mini plans and group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Single game tickets will go on sale September 16th.

