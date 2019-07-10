Michael Neville Set to Return for Second Season with 'Blades

ESTERO, Fla.- - Florida Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Wednesday that forward Michael Neville has agreed to terms for the 2019-20 season.

"I can't wait to get back down to Florida," Neville said. "The organization is first class and our fans are awesome. I look forward to competing for a Kelly Cup."

A native of Woodbridge, Ontario, Neville is entering his second full season in the ECHL. He finished third among 'Blades rookies in the 2018-19 season with a 35-point campaign, posting 24 assists and chipping in 11 goals. His point total was good for sixth on the team.

"Mike is an honest hockey player - he plays a versatile, gritty game and he competes hard night in and night out," Ralph said. "Nevs will be leaned on for his leadership, and we are extremely happy to have him back for a second season."

After playing in 53 games in the regular season, Neville went on to suit up in all of Florida's 16 games in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. He racked up a goal and two assists in the first postseason action of his pro career.

Before joining the Everblades, Neville, 26, spent the 2017-18 season with the Idaho Steelheads. He made his ECHL and pro debut in February of 2018 and went on to total two goals and an assist in 14 games with Idaho.

Prior to turning pro, Neville played four seasons at Michigan Tech University from 2013-17 and potted 15 goals and 45 assists in 155 career games. The 6-foot, 190-pound winger put his best season together as a senior in 2016-17, recording career highs in goals (7), assists (16) and points (23). That same season he helped guide Michigan Tech to the Broadmoor Trophy, which is awarded to the WCHA's Tournament champion.

Neville is the third 'Blades player to agree to terms for the upcoming season, joining defensemen Ben Masella and Patrick McCarron. Neville played his junior hockey with McCarron with the St. Michael's Buzzers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

The Everblades return to Hertz Arena for the 2019-20 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Norfolk Admirals.

