Warsofsky Named Head Coach of Charlotte Checkers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Former South Carolina Stingrays head coach Ryan Warsofsky was announced as the new head coach of the American Hockey League's (AHL) Charlotte Checkers Wednesday morning.

Warsofsky, 31, served as an assistant coach in the Lowcountry for three years from 2013-16 before taking over as the seventh head coach in team history prior to the 2016-17 season. The Marshfield, Mass. native led the Stingrays to consecutive appearances in the ECHL's Kelly Cup Playoffs that included a run to the Kelly Cup Finals in June of 2017.

"What a year it has been for Ryan," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "He went from the ECHL, to winning a championship in the AHL, to becoming an AHL head coach all in one year. We couldn't be more proud of Ryan. He joins an elite group of former coaches in Spencer Carbery, Cail MacLean and Jared Bednar who have all moved on to higher levels of professional hockey. He will do a great job developing Carolina's prospects."

Warsofsky becomes the fifth head coach in Charlotte franchise history and recently helped guide the Checkers to their first-ever Calder Cup in June during his first year as the team's assistant coach. He ran the AHL's top penalty killing unit during the regular season, taking Charlotte from a 24th-ranked 81.2 percent in 2017-18 to a league-leading 86.6 percent this past season. He also headed up a defensive corps that ranked second in the AHL by allowing just 2.49 goals per game.

In his first year as a head coach with the Rays, Warsofsky guided the club to 40 wins and a Kelly Cup Finals appearance. The next season, he coached the team to a 48-16-7-1 record and 104 points during 2017-18. It was the highest number of wins and points secured in the 26 years of Stingrays hockey.

Warsofsky also oversaw the best defensive team in the history of the ECHL in 2017-18, breaking records for least goals allowed (153), lowest team goals-against average (2.13) and fewest power play goals allowed (27).

He began his coaching career in 2012-13 as an assistant at Curry College.

The 27th season of Stingrays hockey begins in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12. The Stingrays will open their home schedule in North Charleston vs. Orlando the following week on Saturday, October 19.

