Big Buzz: Walleye Sign Forward

July 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo, OH - Forward Justin Buzzeo (buzz-ee-oh) has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2019-20 season.

Buzzeo has spent the past two seasons in Europe including appearing in a total of 43 games this past season with 12 goals and 21 assists. The Windsor, Ontario native last played in the ECHL in the 2016-17 season when he split the year between Atlanta and Orlando. That season Buzzeo posted career highs scoring 19 goals with 44 assists in 69 games played. In 139 career ECHL games played he has 31 goals, 63 assists with 66 penalty minutes.

"Justin is a tremendous hockey player," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "He has parlayed a strong college career into a terrific professional one that will make him a great asset for us."

The 5'11", 174 pound forward spent four years (2011-2015) at Ferris State University prior to turning professional. Buzzeo posted 68 points (29G, 39A) in 122 career game for the Bulldogs. His 32 points (14G, 18A) in 2013-14 tied for the team lead over 42 games. Twice Buzzeo landed on the WCHA All-Academic Team from 2013-2015.

The defending Western Conference Champion Toledo Walleye return to the Huntington Center on Saturday, November 2, for their 2019-20 Home Opening weekend. Last season Toledo sold-out 31 or 36 regular season games averaging more than 7,700 fans per game. Don't miss any of the exciting action. Game Plans are on sale now. Call 419-725-9255 or online at www.toledowalleye.com. #OurFishOurFight

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.