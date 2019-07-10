Charters Named Royals' Group Sales and Retention Specialist

July 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Wednesday Caroline Charters has been named the Royals' Group Sales and Retention Specialist. In the role, Charters will drive group sales revenue by creating new business and maintaining relationships with existing accounts.

The Collegeville, PA native joins the Royals from the University of Delaware, where she helped execute alumni events for the school's athletic department. Charters has also worked for the Wilmington Blue Rocks' sales and marketing departments (Class-A Advanced - Carolina League).

"Speaking with [Director of Ticket Operations] Dakota Procyk, I am excited to continue the momentum the Royals have built up since transitioning to the BCCCA," Charters said. "I've always been passionate about working in sports and I look forward to helping our community experience the family-friendly and exciting atmosphere at Santander Arena."

"Caroline brings wide-ranging experience having worked for an NCAA athletic program as well as in minor league baseball," Procyk said. "We are thrilled she has joined our front office and look forward to her helping us 'Restore The Roar' in Berks and surrounding counties."

Charters graduated from the University of Delaware with a B.S. in Marketing and a B.S. in Sports Management.

Royals season memberships and mini-plans are available for 2019-20. The first Royals' home game is Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Maine at 7:00 p.m.

