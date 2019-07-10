Fournier Returns as Player/Assistant Coach

July 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has re-signed forward Stefan Fournier for the 2019-20 season. Fournier will also serve as the team's Player/Assistant Coach.

"I'm excited to bring back Stefan Fournier as our Player/Assistant coach," commented Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "He has a wealth of experience playing in the AHL and made a great impression when he joined the team this past season, on and off the ice. I plan on using him in all kinds of situations and leaning on him as we build the team the for the coming season."

Fournier, 27, was acquired last November in a trade with the Orlando Solar Bears. A native of Dorval, Quebec, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound forward was one of the team's most consistent players. He notched 29 points (17g, 12a) in 38 games with the Thunder.

"It gives me great pride and joy to announce my return to the Thunder for the upcoming season," said Fournier. "I look forward to bringing my experience, knowledge and passion for the game. I'm honored to have the opportunity to work alongside and learn from Coach Ramsay. To the best fans in the league, I look forward to rocking the INTRUST Bank Arena with you every home game. See you in October."

The seven-year pro has 142 games of AHL experience to the Air Capital as he made stops in St. John's, Springfield, Tucson, Syracuse and Hamilton. He piled up 340 penalty minutes and 23 points (11g, 12a) over that span.

Prior to turning pro, Fournier played four seasons of junior hockey with the Halifax Mooseheads, Victoriaville Tigres, and Lewiston MAINEiacs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He tallied 212 points (101g, 111a) and 337 penalty minutes in 289 games. During his final year with Halifax in 2012-13, he captained the Mooseheads to the Presidents Cup Title and the Memorial Cup Championship. He led the QMJHL in playoff scoring with 16 goals that season.

The Thunder will open the season at home on Friday and Saturday, October 11th and 12th and will host the ECHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.