Harms Signed for 2019-20

July 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - TheCincinnati Cyclones have signed forward Brendan Harms to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2019-20 season. Cincinnati acquired the right to Harms from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in June, satisfying the Future Considerations trade for forward Jordan Sims from October 24.

"Brendan is a versatile player who will make an immediate impact on our team," remarked Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "I coached against him for all four of his collegiate seasons, and he plays a solid 200 foot game. He competes hard and will complement our group with his skill set."

Hailing from Steinbach, MB, Harms skated in 62 games between the Swamp Rabbits and Utah Grizzlies last season, accounting for 16 goals and 20 assists, along with 35 minutes in penalties. Entering his third full season in the ECHL, the 24-year-old spent the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign with Utah, amassing 13 goals and 25 assists in 62 games. He made his pro debut late in the 2016-17 season, accounting for a goal in four games with the Florida Everblades.

"I've talked to a few former teammates who have played in Cincinnati, and they had nothing but great things to say about the organization, city, and coaching staff," said Harms. "I have also heard a lot about coach Thomas who coached against me in college for four years. I'm really excited to get down to Cincinnati and get things started."

Prior to turning pro, Harms enjoyed a successful collegiate career at Bemidji State University, totaling 88 points (33g, 55a) in 141 career games, and he also served as an assistant captain during his senior season 2016-17.

The 2018-19 season has come to an end and the Brabham Cup champion Cincinnati Cyclones want to thank you for coming along for the ride with us! Our sights now turn to FIRST FACE-OFF which is set for Saturday, October 12, against the Wheeling Nailers, and we invite YOU to stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information, and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.