Marco Micaletto Transfers to Switchbacks FC from New Mexico United

January 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced the addition of Marco Micaletto from New Mexico United via transfer ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

"Having the chance to join a Championship winning locker room is a privilege that doesn't always come by, so I feel incredibly lucky and grateful to be in this position," said Marco Micaletto. "I look forward to coming in and contributing in any way I can help this club win another USL Championship."

Micaletto joins the Switchbacks after recently playing for New Mexico United, where he accumulated 1,948 minutes on the field. During his time with United, he scored one goal, recorded four assists, created 40 chances, and maintained a passing accuracy of 79.3%.

Micaletto began his professional career in 2019 when he signed with Tormenta FC in USL League One. Over three seasons with the club, he made 71 appearances, scored 22 goals, and contributed eight assists.

Following several standout seasons with Tormenta FC, Micaletto earned a move to MLS Next Pro, joining Columbus Crew II in 2022. He quickly rose to the role of team captain and played a key part in their success, earning MLS Next Pro Cup MVP in his first year. During his time with Columbus, Micaletto made 54 appearances, scoring 19 goals and adding four assists.

"We have added another versatile central midfielder with a ton of experience and quality. We have coached Marco before, at Reading United, and saw then and through the years what he can bring to any locker room," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "His vision on the ball and technical ability are at a very high level, and we can't wait to get him in the building."

Name: Marco Micaletto

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10"

Date of Birth: January 19th, 1996

Age: 29

Hometown: Rome, Italy

