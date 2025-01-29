Hounds Sign WVU All-American Defender Broughton

January 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Defender Max Broughton with West Virginia University

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has signed defender Max Broughton, a West Virginia University All-American and former England youth international, to bolster the team's back line entering the 2025 season.

Broughton, a 23-year-old native of Rawtenstall in the northwest of England, signed with a club option for 2026, pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

"Max reads the game well and makes good decisions on the ball. His composure for a young player stands out and should serve him well adjusting to the pro game," Riverhounds head coach Bob Lilley said. "We are excited to have him on board for 2025 and beyond."

Broughton appeared in every match over the past two seasons for the Mountaineers as the team reached the 2023 College Cup semifinals and won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in 2024. Broughton led the team in minutes played in both of his seasons in Morgantown, and last season, he was named a Second Team All-American by United Soccer Coaches and First Team All-Sun Belt anchoring a defense that was fourth in the nation with 10 shutouts.

Prior to his time at WVU, Broughton played three seasons at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, where he was a Second Team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection in 2021. Across both schools, he finished his college career with eight goals and five assists, starting all but three games in which he appeared.

Broughton first came to the U.S. after playing his youth career in the academies of Bolton Wanderers and Salford City in his native England. He also made three appearances for England's Under-17 National Team, which included captaining the squad in his debut against Turkey on Aug. 18, 2017.

Broughton is the fourth new addition for 2025 to the Hounds, who will play their first match of the preseason this Saturday when they visit the Columbus Crew of MLS. That match will kick off at 11:30 a.m. and be closed to the public.

