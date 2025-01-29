Loudoun United Football Club Goalkeeper Dane Jacomen Joins USL League One Club Westchester SC on Loan Through the 2025 Season

January 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club announce the loan of goalkeeper Dane Jacomen to USL League One side Westchester SC for the 2025 season.

"Dane has been a great professional throughout his time at Loudoun and we're extremely high on the goalkeeper he can be for us in the future. Senior professional minutes are soccer's most valuable currency and key to player development. A season in USL League 1 with Westchester SC will be a key part of his development pathway and we've no doubt Dane will return to the club a better goalkeeper in 2026." - Director of Soccer, Olly Gage

"Dane showed tremendous growth in 2024, and we are happy to have him return to Loudoun United Football Club for the foreseeable future. The next step in his growth is to play games and we felt the option to loan him to Westchester SC was the best way for him to grow into a starting goalkeeper. We look forward to tracking him and having him back in 2026!" - Head Coach, Ryan Martin

Jacomen signed with Loudoun United Football Club during the 2022 season and has recorded 17 USL Championship appearances and four U.S. Open Cup appearances with the Red-and-White. Jacomen made his club debut on September 25th, 2022, in a 1-0 loss to Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indiana and was assigned the Legacy Number 109 in the club's history. During his time with the club, Jacomen has recorded three clean sheets between league play and cup competitions.

