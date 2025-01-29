Indy Eleven Signs Midfielder James Murphy

January 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven signed veteran USL Championship midfielder James Murphy, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

The 27-year-old Murphy has played six years in the USLC for Las Vegas Lights FC, Rio Grande Valley FC, Monterey Bay F.C., and Detroit City FC, around a 2019-20 stint with Arbroath in the Scottish Championship. In his USLC career, the 5'11, 165-pound Murphy has recorded 16 assists and a goal in 9,705 minutes in 133 matches played.

The Scotch Plains, New Jersey, native began his professional career with Sheffield Wednesday in the English Football League from 2016-18, debuting for the First Team vs. Cambridge United in the Football League Cup.

In 2018, Murphy signed with LAFC in MLS, making his debut in a friendly against Borussia Dortmund. Murphy began his USLC career later in 2018 on a loan with Las Vegas Lights FC, recording an assist in his first match vs. Swope Park Rangers and starting five of seven games played.

After playing for Arbroath in 2019-20, he returned to the USLC for Rio Grande Valley FC in 2020 and 2021, seeing action in 35 matches with 22 starts over the two seasons. In 2021, Murphy recorded five assists in 25 matches and 1,434 minutes of action for the Toros.

In 2022, Murphy led Monterey Bay F.C. in tackles (56), tackles won (32), and passes (1,376), matching his career best with five assists in 31 games and 2,500 minutes and scoring a goal vs. Indy Eleven.

He followed that with three helpers in 26 matches for Monterey Bay in 2023.

Last season, Murphy played a career-high 33 matches for Detroit City FC, recording two assists in 2,499 minutes.

Murphy could face his younger brother John in 2025 when Indy Eleven travels to FC Madison on April 26 in the first match of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Their younger brother Owen just completed his collegiate playing career at Montclair State.

The 2013-14 Gatorade New Jersey Boys Soccer Player of the Year has represented the USA National Team at the U14, U18, and U20 levels, playing on those squads with current Boys in Blue midfielder Cam Lindley.

Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can follow upcoming player news at IndyEleven.com or on Indy Eleven social channels.

Under first-year coach Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven hosted its first USL Championship home playoff game since 2019 on November 3 after earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Boys in Blue also advanced to the semi-finals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with four victories, including a 2-1 win at MLS side Atlanta United.

Indy Eleven Roster (1/29/25)

Goalkeepers (2): Reice Charles-Cook, Antony Siaha

Defenders (7): Pat Hogan, James Musa, Josh O'Brien, Ben Ofeimu, Bruno Rendon, Aedan Stanley, Hayden White

Midfielders (7): Jack Blake, Oliver Brynéus, Cam Lindley, James Murphy, Logan Neidlinger, Aodhan Quinn, Brem Soumaoro

Forwards (5): Elvis Amoh, Elliot Collier, Maalique Foster, Edward Kizza, Romario Williams

