Loudoun United Football Club Announce Signing of Midfielder Moses Nyeman

January 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club (Loudoun United FC) announce the signing of midfielder Moses Nyeman to a one-year deal through 2025 with an option for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

Nyeman, 21, returns to Loudoun United Football Club with experience competing in the MLS, Challenger Pro League, and USL Championship. His impressive journey includes time with D.C. United, Real Salt Lake, Minnesota United, S.K. Beveren, and previously with Loudoun United Football Club.

"Moses is an extremely talented center midfielder who, at just 21, has already gained invaluable experience playing both in MLS and abroad. He is an incredible passer of the ball and reads the game at an extremely high level," said Ryan Martin, Head Coach, Loudoun United Football Club. "Beyond his talent on the pitch, Moses is a great young man, and we're excited to be reunited with him this season!"

Nyeman (Legacy Number - 26), made his competitive debut on June 5, 2019, in a 3-2 win over Swope Park Rangers. At just 15 years, 7 months, and 1 day old, he etched his name in the history books as the youngest player in Loudoun United Football Club history. Although he now ranks as the third-youngest debutant behind Gavin Turner and Matai Akinmboni, Nyeman's legacy continued to grow when he scored his first professional goal against Louisville City FC on July 29, 2019. This achievement made him the youngest goal scorer in club history--a record he still holds today.On top of that achievement, Nyeman is the third youngest goal scorer in USL Championship history, behind current Bayern Munich star and Canadian Men's National Team defender, Alphonso Davies and current Chivas de Guadalajara and United States Men's National Team forward, Cade Cowell.

Nyeman began his professional career at Loudoun United Football Club before signing with D.C. United, where he became the club's second-youngest signing in history. Between 2020 and 2022, Nyeman made 32 appearances in the MLS before joining Challenger Pro League side S.K. Beveren on a two-year deal. In 2023, Nyeman spent the season on loan to MLS side Real Salt Lake before making a permanent move to Minnesota United FC in 2024 on a one-year deal.

On the international stage, Nyeman has represented the United States Men's National Team at the U-16 and U-17 levels, making eight appearances and recording three goals during International Friendlies.

Player: Moses Nyeman

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: 11/05/2003

Age: 21

Birthplace: Monrovia, Liberia

Height: 5' 5"

Status: Domestic

