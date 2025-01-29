Hartford Athletic and Cantaloupe Collaborate to Bring Cashless Convenience to Fans

January 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic have announced a partnership with Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), a leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce. This partnership will exclusively bring Cantaloupe's point-of-sale (POS) platform to Trinity Health Stadium, reinforcing Hartford Athletic's commitment to curating the best fan experience in sports.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hartford Athletic to deliver an excellent game day experience for fans," said Jake Stone, Vice President of Partnerships at Cantaloupe. "Cantaloupe's advanced POS solutions are designed with stadiums and venues in mind, ensuring convenient fan access to concessions and streamlined backend operations for partners like Hartford Athletic."

Hartford Athletic COO Michele Roux shared Stone's excitement: "Utilizing Cantaloupe's cutting-edge technology allows us to commit to our fans-first mission, and continue delivering a top-tier experience to all of our supporters. This is a wonderful opportunity to streamline our sales processes and continue focusing on getting the details right."

Hartford Athletic will implement Cantaloupe's POS technology throughout the stadium to enhance the overall gameday experience :

1. Fans will be able to purchase food, beverages, and merchandise at either an attended or unattended kiosk, reducing wait times and ensuring they'll never miss a moment.

2. Fans can grab concessions from hawkers using Cantaloupe's handheld POS devices, further minimizing lines by keeping attendees in their seats.

3. Suite owners can handle their food and beverage pre-orders with unprecedented ease through Cantaloupe's Suites premium suite management system.

Hartford Athletic and Cantaloupe are excited to bring these upgraded POS solutions to fans during the 2025 season and beyond.

