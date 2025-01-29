Oakland Roots SC Sign Liberian International Striker Peter Wilson

January 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC announce the signing of forward Peter Wilson ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. Wilson was born in Liberia and has represented his country at the senior national level 16 times, scoring twice.

"Peter is a very prolific striker," said Oakland Roots Head Coach Gavin Glinton. "He has represented his country and shown he knows how to score across different levels and on multiple different continents. He is a tireless worker and makes life difficult for opposition defenders."

Wilson most recently played for Jerv in Norway, following a stint with Olympiakos Nicosia in Cyprus. He was also part of the Moldovan league-winning team with FC Sheriff Tiraspol in 2021.

