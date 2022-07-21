Major Theme Nights Revealed Your First Look at 2022-23 Mariners Promotions

July 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







The Mariners revealed 9 major theme nights for the 2022-23 season last week, giving fans their first taste of what's in store for season four at the Cross Insurance Arena, beginning in October. We're less than 100 days from opening night, so start marking your calendar now! CLICK HERE for the full story.

MAINE MARINERS 2022-23 MAJOR THEME NIGHTS*

Date Time Theme

Sat, Oct. 22 6:00 PM Home Opener

Fri, Dec. 9 7:15 PM Pucks & Paws

Fri, Dec. 30 7:15 PM Mainah's Night

Sun, Jan. 29 3:00 PM Wrestling Day

Fri, Feb. 10 7:15 PM Country Night

Sat, Mar. 11 6:00 PM "What Could Have Been" Night

Sat, Apr. 1 6:00 PM Racing Night

Sat, Apr. 15 6:00 PM Fan Appreciation

Sun, Apr. 16 3:00 PM Fan Appreciation

*All theme nights are subject to change. Additional theme nights will be announced in the future.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.