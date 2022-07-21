Major Theme Nights Revealed Your First Look at 2022-23 Mariners Promotions
July 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
The Mariners revealed 9 major theme nights for the 2022-23 season last week, giving fans their first taste of what's in store for season four at the Cross Insurance Arena, beginning in October. We're less than 100 days from opening night, so start marking your calendar now! CLICK HERE for the full story.
MAINE MARINERS 2022-23 MAJOR THEME NIGHTS*
Date Time Theme
Sat, Oct. 22 6:00 PM Home Opener
Fri, Dec. 9 7:15 PM Pucks & Paws
Fri, Dec. 30 7:15 PM Mainah's Night
Sun, Jan. 29 3:00 PM Wrestling Day
Fri, Feb. 10 7:15 PM Country Night
Sat, Mar. 11 6:00 PM "What Could Have Been" Night
Sat, Apr. 1 6:00 PM Racing Night
Sat, Apr. 15 6:00 PM Fan Appreciation
Sun, Apr. 16 3:00 PM Fan Appreciation
*All theme nights are subject to change. Additional theme nights will be announced in the future.
