Aidan Brown Returns to Norfolk for Second Season

July 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release









Norfolk Admirals forward Aidan Brown

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Thursday afternoon that forward Aidan Brown has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Brown is the seventh player to sign a contract with the Admirals for the upcoming season after spending the 2021-22 season in Norfolk.

The Newmarket, ONT native recently completed his 2021-22 season playing in 43 games with the Admirals and posted nine points (4g, 5a). The 6'1, 195-pound forward scored his first ECHL goal on New Year's Day against the Wheeling Nailers in a 4-3 victory. Five games later against South Carolina, Brown would corral three points (1g, 2a) in a 6-4 victory.

Brown signed his first professional contract with Norfolk on December 22, 2021, after playing two seasons at the University of Guelph in USports. Prior to that, he spent five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Barrie Colts. Brown played in 275 career games with the Colts, posting 106 points (46g, 60a). He played with notable current NHL players such as Kevin Leblanc, Andrew Mangiapane, Brendan Lemieux, Ryan Suzuki, and Andrei Svechnikov.

