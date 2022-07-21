Forward Joe Pendenza Returns for a Fourth Season in Florida

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced today the re-signing of forward Joe Pendenza for the 2022-23 season.

Pendenza, 31, totaled career highs in goals (27), assists (37) and points (64) in 66 games during the 2021-22 season. From November 12th to the 27th, Pendenza secured an eight-game point streak where he tallied five goals and eight assists for 13 points. On March 12th, he achieved a four-point night against the Orlando Solar Bears, scoring three goals and one assist. Pendenza led the Everblades in regular season three-point games with four. In the Kelly Cup Playoffs, Pendenza played in all 20 games and tallied 16 points (5g-11a), which was tied for eighth in the postseason. The veteran will be heading into his fourth season with the Blades and his ninth as a professional.

Before joining the Blades, Pendenza played seven seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he appeared with the Milwaukee Admirals and the Cleveland Monsters. Pendenza tallied 19 goals and 26 assists in 142 games with Milwaukee while registering 15 goals and 16 assists in 108 games with Cleveland.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts native also had ECHL experience before signing with the Blades. The forward spent time with the Cincinnati Cyclones, Manchester Monarchs, and the Idaho Steelheads. Collectively, he tallied 23 goals and 27 assists in 62 games with the three teams.

Before starting his professional career, Pendenza played collegiately for UMass-Lowell from 2010-14. In 2012-13, Pendenza helped the River Hawks win the Hockey East regular season title, while also helping the team become conference tournament champions. In the 2013-14 regular season, he led the team in goals (14), assists (16), and points (30).

The Everblades will open their Silver Anniversary season and the defense of the 2022 Kelly Cup on the road on Friday, October 21 against the Atlanta Gladiators. The Blades home opener is scheduled for Saturday, October 29 when the Jacksonville Icemen skate into Hertz Arena for a 7:00 pm matchup.

