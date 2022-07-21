K-Wings Re-Sign Forward Justin Taylor

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday the re-signing of veteran forward Justin Taylor for the 2022-23 season.

Taylor, 33, posted 54 points (24 goals, 30 assists and 47 PIM) for the K-Wings in 2021-22 and returns to Kalamazoo for his thirteenth career season (twelfth as a K-Wing). Last season, the veteran played in all 72 games and finished No. 2 in team scoring.

"Kalamazoo is my home," Taylor said. "It's where I've started my family. Where I want to play. It's where my teammates have become brothers. The milestones that I've reached can never compare to what this city has given my family and me."

Last season, Taylor served as team captain, posted a career high in assists, finished No. 2 in both team scoring and ECHL power-play goals scored (11) and became just the fifth player in ECHL history to play in 700-plus career games.

"Justin leads by example, and his everyday approach & preparation are second to no one," said Nick Bootland, Kalamazoo Wings Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach. "This is vital because younger players see exactly what it takes to be a consummate professional. We're proud to have Justin and his family continue to represent K-Wings hockey and our community."

A 2007 NHL sixth-round draft pick of the Washington Capitals, Taylor first joined Kalamazoo as a rookie in 2010-11 and has amassed nine 20-plus goal seasons along with seven 40-plus point campaigns. Taylor set career highs with the K-Wings in 2016-17 with 61 points (31g, 29a) in 70 games and has appeared in 18 AHL games between Bridgeport, Utica and San Antonio.

The Mindemoya, Ontario native is currently in the process of assaulting the K-Wings' all-time record book. Taylor currently sits No. 1 in career games played (610), No. 2 in career goals scored (237), No. 3 in career points (457) and T-No. 6 in career assists (220) as a K-Wing.

Taylor needs just three goals to pass both Kevin Schamehorn (239) and Mike Wanchuk (239) to become Kalamazoo's all-time leading goal scorer.

"Every game won, every goal scored, is a short lived moment," Taylor said. "A championship is a moment captured in time forever, and I want to bring a championship to Kalamazoo!"

