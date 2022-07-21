Thunder Comes to Terms with Forward Bates

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Peter Bates has signed for the 2022-23 season.

Bates, 25, turned pro last season after finishing his college career at St. Norbert College (NCAA D-III). A native of Evanston, Illinois, the 6-foot, 185-pound forward had five points (3g, 2a) in 11 games for the Gladiators.

"I'm excited to get to Wichita this season," commented Bates. "I am really excited to meet the team, get started and have a great season."

His best season at the collegiate level came last year when he racked up 58 points (28g, 30a) in 31 games. Bates led all of NCAA Division III in scoring and was named the 2021-22 Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Player of the Year.

In 2019-20, the 6-foot, 190-pound forward racked up 40 points (15g, 25a) in 29 games. He earned the NCHA Player of the Year, AHCA First Team All-American, All-USCHO Second Team and named to the NCHA All-Conference Team.

During his freshman campaign, Bates collected 28 points (11g, 17a) in 32 games. He helped St. Norbert to an NCAA Division III National Championship and was named to the NCHA All-Freshman Team.

