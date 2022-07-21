Mavericks Re-Sign Defenseman Tommy Muck

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have re-signed defenseman Tommy Muck.

Muck, a 26-year-old defenseman from Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, returns for his third season with Kansas City. During the 2021-22 season, Muck recorded 18 points on 5 goals and 13 assists in 62 games played with the Mavericks. Muck began his Mavericks career in the 2020-21 season where he played 47 games for Kansas City. In his senor season as a captain at Bemidji State in 2019, he recorded 20 points in 37 games.

"Tommy has been a mainstay for the Mavericks defense," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager, Tad O'Had. "He is an elite level skater, excellent on our power play and throughout the line-up. He breaks pucks out well and is a leader in our room. We couldn't be any more excited to have Mucker back in Kansas City."

"Tommy took some tremendous strides last season and was playing his best hockey as a professional by the end of the year," said Mavericks Assistant Coach Riley Weselowski. "He has been developing his game in the shadows of a couple of the best offensive D-men in the league in Marcus Crawford and Mike Lee, and now it is his turn to take those reigns. He moves on the blue line as well as any defenseman in the league and has elite level vision and ability to get pucks to the net. Above all else, Tommy is a quality person, teammate and will be a leader in our locker room."

In his ECHL career with the Mavericks, Muck has totaled 22 points on 5 goals and 17 assists in 109 games played in Kansas City.

