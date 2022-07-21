K-Wings Host 5th Annual Fan-Designed Jersey Contest

July 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings and Discover Kalamazoo are inviting fans to design a specialty jersey to be worn by the K-Wings at 6:00 p.m on Friday, Dec. 31, 2022 (New Years Eve) versus the Newfoundland Growlers at Wings Event Center.

Participants are encouraged to push their creative limits to completely rethink and redesign the K-Wings logo under the 'K-Wings Reimagined' theme. All jersey and sock design entries must be submitted to jersey@kwings.com by Friday, July 29 at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

All submitted designs will then be considered and narrowed to 10 finalists. The K-Wings will present the finalists to followers via Kalamazoo Wings' social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for voting starting on Monday, August 1. Voting closes on Tuesday, August 9, and the winner will be revealed on Friday, August 19.

If selected, your jersey design will be worn by the K-Wings during game action on New Year's Eve and then auctioned live after the conclusion of the contest.

Contest Terms and Conditions

- Submission is a brand new Kalamazoo Wings specialty jersey and socks design

- Limit ONE (1) design entry per person

- ALL work must be original

- Participants MUST follow the Kalamazoo Wings on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

- All entries must be submitted by Friday, July 29 to jersey@kwings.com

- DO NOT USE current or previous Kalamazoo Wings logos

- Design color may be light or dark

- Kalamazoo Wings staff and ownership reserve final approval authority on winning design

- While unlikely, the K-Wings may request/make design modifications to the winning design

- The Kalamazoo Wings reserve ALL rights associated to winning jersey design selection

Contest Prize

- Tickets to the Kalamazoo Wings game on New Years Eve (Dec. 31, 2022)

- Presented a custom jersey of your choice (custom number and name plate)

- Participate in ceremonial puck drop prior to start of Dec. 31 game

- Kalamazoo Wings Fan Experience

Design Specifications

- Your design can be created in any digital or analog medium (Illustrator, Photoshop, crayon, etc.) and can be submitted in any standard digital format (JPG, PDF, TIFF, etc.)

- Please label your entry with your full name and phone number (JaneSmith_2691234567.JPG)

- Jersey design templates are available upon request

Design Submission Process

- Email your entry as an attachment to jersey@kwings.com; please label the email Subject line with your full name and Kalamazoo Wings Jersey Contest (Jane Smith - Kalamazoo Wings Jersey Contest).

Winner will be announced Friday, August 19, 2022

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.