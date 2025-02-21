Magic Runs Out For Osceola On Long Island

February 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (8-11), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, defeated the Osceola Magic (10-8), 137-114, on Friday evening at Nassau Coliseum.

Seven Nets scored in double figures in the win over Osceola, including Brooklyn two-way guard Reece Beekman, who posted a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds to go along with five steals and one block in 33 minutes. Long Island guard Tyson Etienne tallied 22 points, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes. Nets center Drew Timme recorded his second regular season triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists to go along with one steal and two blocks in 31 minutes. Long Island forward Trevon Scott added 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes. Brooklyn two-way forward Tosan Evbuomwan also tallied a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in addition to three assists in 24 minutes. Brooklyn assignee Dariq Whitehead posted 12 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 27 minutes. Nets forward Oshae Brissett added 10 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes.

The two teams traded baskets in the first quarter, tying the match five times. Long Island shot 52.0 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from deep to close the quarter ahead by four, 35-31. Osceola battled back in the second quarter, outscoring Long Island 34-29 in the period. The Magic closed the first half ahead by one, 65-64.

Long Island outscored Osceola 30-18 in the third quarter on 52.4 percent shooting from the field and 50.0 percent from deep to take the lead and close the period ahead by 11, 94-83. The Nets carried their strong performance into the fourth quarter, outscoring the Magic 43-11 behind Brooklyn two-way guard Reece Beekman's 11 points. Long Island went on to defeat Osceola by 23, 137-114.

Osceola guard Mac McClung posted a game-high 25 points, one rebound, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes. Magic forward Myron Gardner tallied 24 points, seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in 32 minutes.

Long Island will face Osceola at home again during the team's Cross Up Cancer game on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. ET.

-Long Island Nets-

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.