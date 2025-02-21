Jaylen Sims Becomes Swarm All-Time Leading Scorer

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Swarm (11-8) delivered a dominant performance in a 129-85 win over the Mexico City Capitanes (11-9) on Friday night at the Novant Health Fieldhouse.

Jaylen Sims made history tonight, becoming the Greensboro Swarm's All-Time Leading Scorer. Sims' first two points of the game set the record, propelling him past Kobi Simmons' 1,805 career points. Sims finished the night with 11 points putting him at a record total of 1,816 franchise points. He also holds the record for most rebounds in franchise history with 612.

Keyontae Johnson led all scorers with a new season-high of 36 points, shooting an efficient 15-of-24 from the field while adding four rebounds. MJ Walker put up his new season-high, knocking down 10 three-pointers to tally 30 points. Isaih Moore recorded his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Marcus Garrett added 12 points and five assists. Terrell Brown Jr. controlled the pace with 10 assists to complement his eight rebounds.

For the Capitanes, Juan Toscano-Anderson paced the team with 24 points and eight rebounds. Greg Brown III added 23 points, and Luis Rodriguez contributed nine points and four rebounds.

The Swarm finished with a 45-point lead, their largest margin of victory in franchise history, controlling the game from start to finish and outscoring the Capitanes 70-26 in the paint.

Greensboro looks to carry this momentum forward as they see the Capitanes tomorrow for Latin Night at the Novant Health Fieldhouse at 7:00 p.m. ET.

