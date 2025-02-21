Shorthanded Magic Drop Road Game to Long Island Nets

February 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. - In its first game since the NBA All-Star break, the Osceola Magic (10-8) fell in a 137-114 contest to the Long Island Nets (8-11) on Friday night. Drew Timme recorded a triple-double with 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the Nets. Reece Beekman had a team-high 23 points for Long Island.

Magic center Colin Castleton broke the team's single-game record with 10 offensive rebounds, previously held by Amile Jefferson. The DeLand, Fla. native also scored 20 points and had 14 total rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season with Osceola.

Fresh off his third-consecutive NBA dunk contest win, Mac McClung was the leading scorer for the Magic with 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Making his first start of the season, Myron Gardner scored a career-high 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

Former Magic forward Tre Scott scored 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds in 26 minutes against his former team.

Up Next:

Osceola will face the Long Island Nets again on Sun. Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the matchup on NBAGLeague.com and the Gotham Sports App.

The Magic's next home game will be Sun. Mar. 2 against the Windy City Bulls. Tipoff will be on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and NBAGLeague.com. The Magic will be hosting Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by Suncoast Credit Union. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Swish bobblehead clock upon entry. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

