Greensboro Swarm Announce Roster Changes

February 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







(GREENSBORO, N.C.) - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that guard RaeQuan Battle, who appeared in 14 games for the Swarm this season, has suffered a fractured wrist and will miss the remainder of the season. Subsequently, the Swarm has acquired Chris Martin, Will Brown, and Devon Higgs.

Brown (7-0, 250) arrives in Greensboro after his latest stint in international competition for the Windsor Express, where he appeared in 16 games, making 14 starts. The center has averaged 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Higgs (6-5, 206) joins the roster most recently playing for the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons affiliate), where he appeared in 18 games, averaging 4.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

Martin (6-2, 182) rejoins the Swarm following participating in the 2024-25 training camp. During his collegiate career at Clark Atlanta, he averaged 18.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

Brown, Higgs, and Martin will join the Swarm at home as they play the Mexico City Capitanes at the Novant Health Fieldhouse tonight, February 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

