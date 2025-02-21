Cole Swider Notches 36 Points in South Bay Return, Lakers Fall to Remix

February 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers (5-14) fell 123-112 to the Rip City Remix (9-9) Thursday night at UCLA Health Training Center. The Lakers were led by forward Cole Swider in his return to South Bay, scoring 36 points on 7-of-15 shooting from deep, along with seven rebounds and one steal.

Rip City started hot with a 5-0 run, but South Bay quickly responded with Swider leading the charge, including a 28-foot three in his first game in a South Bay jersey since 2022-23. At 31 points even to start the second period, the Remix surged ahead to take an 11-point lead with over five minutes remaining in the half. The Lakers finished the half trailing by six points. Rip City extended its lead to 15 points early in the third with an 11-2 run with over nine minutes remaining in the period and held strong to finish the quarter with an eight-point lead. The Remix broadened the gap, pushing their lead back to 15 points with 8:30 left to play. Swider recorded 16 of South Bay's 35 fourth quarter points, but the Lakers were outshot by a 61.9 percent to 45.8 percent margin in the final period.

Forward Stanley Johnson tallied a 17-point,11-rebound double-double to go with nine assists, two steals and one block. Forward Solomon Young notched his second double-double of the regular season with 13 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks. Guard Quincy Olivari contributed 20 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal, marking his eighth 20+ point game of the regular season. Guard Sir'Jabari Rice and forward Joirdon Nicholas each contributed double-digit points off the bench.

Remix guard Bryce McGowens scored a game-high 39 points with two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Guard James Bouknight coupled 16 points and 15 rebounds with two assists, one steal and two blocks. Center Dmytro Skapintsev added 17 points, seven rebounds, one assist and two steals. All five Remix starters scored in double-figures, including forwards Romeo Weems and Sidy Cissoko adding 12 and 16 points, respectively.

The South Bay Lakers next take on the Valley Suns at home at UCLA Health Training Center Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 21, 2025

Cole Swider Notches 36 Points in South Bay Return, Lakers Fall to Remix - South Bay Lakers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.