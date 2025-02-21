Hustle Lose 134-110 to Rio Grande Valley

February 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

The Memphis Hustle (8-9), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 134-110 by the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (10-8) in the first of a two-game set at Landers Center.

DJ Steward paced Memphis with 20 points off the bench. Armando Bacot totaled 16 points. Miles Norris registered 15 points. Zyon Pullin contributed 14 points. Cam Spencer tallied 13 points.

N'Faly Dante led the Vipers with 29 points and eight rebounds. Daishen Nix added 24 points off the bench. Markquis Nowell registered 21 points and 14 assists. Teddy Allen and Jermaine Samuels Jr. scored 19 points each.

Rio Grande Valley closed the first quarter on a 23-6 run to take a double-digit lead. The Vipers led by as many as 26 in the second half.

Memphis scored 35 points off turnovers. Rio Grande Valley outscored the Hustle 74-50 in the paint. The Vipers scored 21 fast break points. Rio Grande Valley shot 57.5 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The two games will complete the two-game set at Landers Center on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. CT.

