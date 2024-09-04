MacDonald Returns to River Dragons in Expanded Role

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that 2023-24 FPHL MVP Justin MacDonald will return to the team as a player/assistant coach, focusing on player skills development.

MacDonald's expanded role will see him helping River Dragons players develop their hockey skills on the ice, giving specialized coaching and leadership befitting his championship and MVP resume.

"I'm excited to return for another year of hockey," MacDonald said in a video to Columbus River Dragons fans. "I hope the players are ready because we've got a lot of work to do. We'll see you in a couple weeks!"

Last season, MacDonald led the Columbus River Dragons to first place overall in the regular season, and topped the league in goals (45), assists (72) and points (117). He tied his career-best for points in a season (set with the Watertown Wolves in 2021-22) and set a career high in assists.

He also led the league in plus/minus with a plus-69 mark and was second in the league with nine game-winning goals.

Topping it all off, the Newmarket, Ontario native set a new league record by recording a point in 38 consecutive games from December 1 through March 28, recording 35 goals and 53 assists for 88 points in that span. His scoring streak alone would have put him tied for the league scoring title.

MacDonald also reached a major career milestone, scoring his 600th pro point on January 6 vs. Blue Ridge.

The award is MacDonald's fourth career MVP award, and third in the FPHL (2015, 2022 with Watertown).

"Hockey is constantly evolving, constantly changing," said Ignite Sports COO Jeff Croop. "Justin's championship and MVP experience can help every player in our organization. We will have him focusing on player skills development, enhancing and improving our team by elevating each individual to their maximum potential. This model is everywhere in today's NHL. The River Dragons will continue to set the bar higher and higher for our team. We expect the impact to be tremendous as we drive towards an FPHL championship this season."

MacDonald's career honors:

Championships (3): 2013 (SPHL), 2015 (FHL/FPHL), 2022 (FPHL)

MVPs (4): 2015 (FHL/FPHL), 2022 (FPHL), 2023 (SPHL), 2024 (PFHL)

2014-15: FPHL Most Goals (46), MVP

2018-19: ECHL Player of the Week (Feb. 4 - Feb. 10)

2021-22: FPHL Most Goals (60), Most Points (117), Best Plus/Minus (+87), FPHL First Team All-Star, FPHL Forwards of the Year selection, MVP

2022-23: SPHL Most Goals (34), Most Assists (45), Most Points (79), First Team All-Star, MVP

MacDonald will join his River Dragons teammates for training camp in October.

The River Dragons 24-25 season opener is Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins, and Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625.

