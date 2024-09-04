Rockers Partner with Chick-Fil-A of Shelby Township

The Motor City Rockers are thrilled to announce a new partnership with Chick-Fil-A of Shelby Township for the upcoming Rockers season.

Chick-Fil-A has always prioritized quality, from hand-breading their chicken for classic sandwiches to sourcing fresh produce for salads and fruit cups. They are committed to serving great fast food every day, except Sundays.

As part of this partnership, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy Chick-Fil-A sandwiches at select Rockers games during the 2024-25 regular season at Big Boy Arena. The "Chick-Fil-A Friends & Family Four Pack" is available for just $55 and includes:

- 4 Reserved Tickets

- 4 Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Tickets (redeemable on-site at Big Boy Arena)

- 4 Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Coupons (redeemable at the Chick-Fil-A location at 13811 Hall Rd, Shelby Township, MI, 48315)

