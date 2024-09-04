Leading Scorer Leeson Re-Signs

WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have re-signed leading scorer and first team FPHL All-Star, Tate Leeson. Tate served as the Wolves captain in the 23-24 season and notched 38 goals, 31 assists in 45 games accompanied by 202 penalty minutes. Leeson was also called up by the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL last season. Welcome back to Watertown, Tate! Howl Yeah!!

