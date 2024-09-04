2024-25 Motor City Rockers Promo Schedule Is Here

The Motor City Rockers are geared up and ready to hit the ice for the 2024-25 season with a lineup of thrilling promotional nights that are sure to electrify our fans! Get ready to rock out during an unforgettable season packed with excitement and entertainment. Here's a peek at the must-see events coming your way:

11/2 OPENING NIGHT

Come celebrate the Rockers home opener and kick off the season with us as we take on the cross-town rival, Port Huron Prowlers. Be sure to stay after the game for a "Post-Game Skate with the Rockers". Giveaway items all night! Season Ticket Holders will receive their specialty puck.

11/9 MILITARY NIGHT

Celebrate and pay tribute to our Veterans and active military as the Rockers take on the Monroe Moccasins. Select beer will be $2 all night and the Chick-Fil-A Friends and Family Four Pack will be in action for the first time ever! Special Military uniforms will be worn by the Rockers

11/23 COLLEGE NIGHT

College students, bring your College ID for a special ticket offer! Enjoy Kowalski hot dogs for $1 all night

12/7 EDUCATION NIGHT

Calling all teachers, principals, janitors, counselors, students, and anybody else in the Education industry! We want to celebrate you! Special ticket offers and giveaway items all night. It's also $2 beer night presented by Labatt Blue.

12/14 UGLY SWEATER/TEDDY BEAR TOSS

Merry Christmas from the Rockers! Come meet Santa and celebrate the holiday season as the Rockers take on the Prowlers. Be sure to take advantage of the Chick-Fil-A Friends and Family Four Pack and stay after the game to skate with the Rockers!

12/31 NEW YEARS EVE

Heads up! Puck drop is at 3:05 PM! Come hang out with us at Big Boy Arena then head home for all NYE festivities. Happy New Year!

1/11 PET APPRECIATION NIGHT

We love pets and we appreciate pets. Visit Big Boy Arena and check out some of our vendors and specialty "Pet Appreciation Night" jerseys that will be auctioned off post-game. Chick-Fil-A Friends and Family Four Pack Night + Post-Game Skate with the Rockers! (We love your pets, but please don't bring them)

1/31 TRANSPORTATION/NASCAR NIGHT

Celebrating everybody in the transportation/automotive industry! Enjoy $2 beers all night!

2/1 AUTISM NIGHT

Anybody and everybody in the Autism community gets a special ticket offer! The Rockers will be wearing specialty jerseys presented by Meijer. Ask us about Autism Night! We will be celebrating the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan all night too!

2/14 VALENTINES DAY

Bring your Valentine and enjoy Rockers hockey at Big Boy Arena. $1 Hot Dog Night Presented by Kowalski Sauasge. Happy Valentines Day!

2/15 FAITH AND FAMILY NIGHT

Dad's, bring your daughters out to Big Boy Arena for a special "Daddy/Daughter Dance" on the ice during intermission. Book your chance to win a Meet & Greet with a special princess. A great night to come out with your church group! Unique "Faith and Family" giveaway items all night. Chick-Fil-A Friends and Family Four Pack Night too!

3/1 MEDICAL APPRECIATION NIGHT

All Medical Professionals, bring out your families, friends, and co-workers. We're celebrating you! $2 Beer Night Presented by Labatt Blue and a Post-Game Skate!

ROCK N' ROLL WEEKEND (March 7th)

Rock out with the Rockers as we take on the Rock Lobsters from Athens.

ROCK N' ROLL WEEKEND (March 8th)

It's Slashes Birthday! Celebrate Slash with your fellow Rockers fans all night. Chick-Fil-A Friends and Family Four Pack Night too!

3/14 THROWBACK NIGHT

Throwing it back to the 80's. A full-throwback themed night IS on your BINGO card this season. Listen to 80's music and receive throwback giveaway items while you watch the Rockers take on the Port Huron Prowlers.

3/21 PRO WRESTLING NIGHT

Get here early for a pre-game wrestling show with former WWE and TNA wrestlers. Rockers vs Sea Wolves to follow.

3/22 HOMETOWN/SUPERHEROES NIGHT

Recognizing the heroes of our hometown, keeping us safe, healthy, and happy on a daily basis. Thank you! A chance to meet some of your favorite Superheroes too!

4/12 FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT

Thank you fans! $1 Hot Dog Night Presented by Kowalski Sausage and a Post-Game Skate!

Motor City Rockers, are committed to delivering a fun, unforgettable experience every time you step into the arena. From heart-pounding action on the ice to exciting promotional nights, we're dedicated to creating memories that last a lifetime.

Don't miss out-join us for an incredible season of hockey! Secure your tickets in advance or bring a group for even more excitement. Email Connor Jakaki for more info or to purchase your tickets today!

