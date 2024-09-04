Preseason Game Announced
September 4, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Hudson Valley Venom News Release
The Battle of I-84 begins October 12th at 8PM! Hudson Valley Venom vs. Danbury Hat Tricks in a fierce preseason showdown. Tickets drop next week. Don't miss your chance to witness the Venom strike! #FearTheFang #GetEmWithTheVenom #ItsRabbitSeason
