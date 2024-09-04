Preseason Game Announced

September 4, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Hudson Valley Venom News Release







The Battle of I-84 begins October 12th at 8PM! Hudson Valley Venom vs. Danbury Hat Tricks in a fierce preseason showdown. Tickets drop next week. Don't miss your chance to witness the Venom strike! #FearTheFang #GetEmWithTheVenom #ItsRabbitSeason

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.