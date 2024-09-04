Prowlers Sign Power Forward Isiah Parris

September 4, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have signed forward Isiah Parris to a PTO. The 6'3" 205 lbs forward is looking to make the jump from juniors to the pros.

"I am most excited to play pro hockey as it has been a huge part of my life," Parris said. "I am very passionate about hockey and I am a guy that is very competitive and loves pushing myself to be the best every day. Playing pro will allow me to compete against athletes with the same attributes as me to advance my growth and skills. I am looking forward to challenges, achievements, and personal growth while also building strong relationships."

Last season, Parris battled through injuries which eventually cut his season short as he played 10 games for the Utah Outliers in the NCDC.

The year before, the 21-year-old split time between the Outliers' USPHL Premier team and the OJHL's Lindsay Muskies. As an Outlier that season, Parris was a point-per-game player in six contests and added five points in seven playoff games. With Lindsay, he suited up for 30 games and had six points along with 83 penalty minutes. That season was his third in the OJHL.

"We are excited to have Isiah join our team," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "When I asked about signing him the reply was 'Every day of the week.' Adding guys with high compete levels brings the whole team to another level; in practice and in games. He can add a physical element and style of play that we need in our group. He's willing to stand up for his teammates and I think his game will translate well to this level. I'm looking forward to seeing the steps he can take throughout the season."

The Prowlers' 10th anniversary season opens at McMorran Place on October 18 against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

