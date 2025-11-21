Mac McClung ERUPTED for 42 PTS on 7/7 3PT in Win over Wolves!

Published on November 20, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls YouTube Video













NBA G League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.