MAC Baseball Returns to Avon

Avon Ohio - The Mid-American Conference and City of Avon have announced that the MAC Baseball Championship will return to Mercy Health Stadium from 2024-26.

The 2024 MAC Baseball Championship is set to take place on May 21-26, with the 2025 MAC Championship scheduled for May 20-25 and 2026 MAC Championship slated for May 19-May 24.

MAC Baseball returns to a familiar site as the conference championship was previously held at Mercy Health Stadium, formerly known as All Pro Freight Stadium, Sprenger Stadium and Crushers Stadium, from 2012-19.

"Our membership looks forward returning to Mercy Health Stadium," said MAC Commissioner Jon A. Steinbrecher. "The venue has hosted some great Mid-American Conference Tournament games and will no doubt host many more. I appreciate the partnership with the Lake Erie Crushers and we look forward to collaborating in providing an excellent host site for our student-athletes."

"The Crushers are thrilled to welcome the Mid-American Conference back to Avon, Ohio," said Lake Erie Crushers President Tom Kramig. "We look forward working with the MAC for many years to come."

Mercy Health Stadium, with a capacity of 5,000, opened in 2009 and is the home of the Lake Erie Crushers, a Major League Baseball franchise in the Frontier League. The Lake Erie Crushers play in Mercy Health Stadium which is located in Avon, Ohio, and play in the Frontier League which is currently the largest and longest tenured MLB Partner League.

About the Mid-American Conference

The Mid-American Conference office is based in Cleveland, Ohio as the Conference office serves 12 full-time members and offers championships in 23 sports.

Founded in 1946, the Mid-American Conference is an NCAA Division I, 12-member conference that sponsors 23 championships and is one of ten members of the Football Bowl Subdivison (FBS). With total enrollment of nearly 300,000 students, the league represents institutions of higher learning in five (5) states - Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, and Ohio.

