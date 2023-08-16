Titans Blanked by Jackals

August 16, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans infielder Michael Fuhrman

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans infielder Michael Fuhrman(Ottawa Titans)

Paterson, NJ - The Ottawa Titans (41-39) were held off the board for the fifth time this season, losing the middle game of their three-game set to the New Jersey Jackals (49-30) by an 11-0 final on Wednesday.

Scoreless through one, the Jackals' bats exploded for four consecutive multi-run innings against Zac Westcott (loss, 5-7) to pick up the victory. Ti'Quan Forbes homered twice, while Alfredo Marte and Justin Mazzone each left the yard to help the home side post double digits in the second game of the series.

Westcott gave the Titans five innings and allowed ten runs on 11 hits, walking two, and striking out five in the defeat.

David Lebron (win, 3-0) tossed six scoreless innings for the Jackals on Wednesday in his fifth start of the season. The Titans did leave 12 on base in the game, seeing seven runners left aboard in the middle frames, including the bases loaded in the fourth inning.

Out of the bullpen, Thomas Bruss and newcomer Daulton Montagna each recorded scoreless innings. Working for the first time in four games, Erasmo Pinales allowed a tally in his lone inning of work in the eighth.

Michael Fuhrman led the way on offence with the first multi-hit performance of his professional career going 2-for-4. Jason Dicochea extended his hit streak to seven games with a 1-for-5 day.

The Ottawa Titans continue a six-game road trip with the finale of three against the New Jersey Jackals on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey. Following the last two in New Jersey, the Titans will play their final 15 games of the regular season north of the border as they start a weekend series in Trois-Rivières. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 UNIK FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on 2023 single-game tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.