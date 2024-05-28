Lynchburg Top Red Sox, 6-4, in 10

May 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







Behind a surprising hero, the Lynchburg Hillcats walked off Game One of their weeklong series with the Salem Red Sox by a score of 6-4 in 10 innings.

Jose Pastrano delivered the walk-off bomb as part of a three-hit performance. Robert Wegielnik, after blowing the save in the ninth, picked up the win after a quick 10th inning.

Salem struck first in the second inning as Antonio Anderson got aboard on an error by Ralphy Velazquez to put the Red Sox on top 1-0. Lynchburg would match it in the bottom of the frame with an RBI single from Robert Lopez.

In the fifth inning, Ralphy Velazquez redeemed himself with a double off the right field wall to score Pastrano. Angel Genao would extend his hitting streak to eight with a double of his own to score Velazquez and Jaison Chourio and put them in front 4-1.

The Red Sox would be quiet until the seventh when Nelly Taylor was retired on a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit back down to two. Then in the ninth, a two-run shot from Nelly Taylor knotted things up. Lynchburg would load up the bases in the bottom of the frame but could not scratch the winning run across.

In the top of the tenth inning, Salem failed to score after a lineout to short resulted in a double play with the runner straying too far off the bag.

Then in the bottom of the frame, with two outs in the inning, Pastrano delivered his first home run of the season to give Lynchburg the victory. His majestic blast to right field was the second walk-off home run of the year.

The Hillcats and Red Sox will square off again on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.

