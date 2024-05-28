Walling Home Run Propels Mudcats Past Shorebirds

May 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, NC - Reece Walling blasted his second home run of the year over the right field wall in the bottom of the eighth to lift the Carolina Mudcats past the Delmarva Shorebirds 6-5 on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (27-17) trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning and pulled to within one run thanks to a two-run triple from Juan Baez and a sacrifice fly from David Garcia.

In the seventh inning, Blake Whitting (W, 1-1) was able to pitch around a pair of walks to keep it at a one-run game and allowed the Mudcats to tie the contest in the home half of the frame as Baez doubled, his second extra-base hit of the contest.

In the last of the eighth inning, Delmarva (15-30) gave the ball to Harif Frias (L, 0-2) out of the bullpen and following a one-out walk, Walling clobbered the home run to give the Mudcats the 6-4 lead.

The Shorebirds threatened in the ninth inning against Bayden Root (S, 6) as the first three men reached base before a Leandro Arias sacrifice fly pulled Delmarva to within a run at 6-5.

With the bases loaded, Root induced Anedius Mordan into a groundball that resulted in a double play which ended the game and preserved the one-run victory for the Mudcats.

The series continues Wednesday night at Five County Stadium as the Mudcats send RHP Daniel Corniel (2-1, 3.21) to the mound and the Shorebirds counter with RHP Braxton Bragg (1-1, 3.76). First pitch of the series is set for 6:30 p.m.

