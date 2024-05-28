Mudcats Rally to Defeat Shorebirds in Series Opener

ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (15-30) were defeated in the series opener against the Carolina Mudcats (27-17) by a final score of 6-5. Aron Estrada put Delmarva on the board quickly in the first as he drilled his second homer in as many games off the scoreboard in left, giving the Shorebirds a 1-0 advantage. They scored later in the first on a bases-loaded walk with Stiven Acevedo at the plate, giving Delmarva a 2-0 lead after an inning. Estrada struck again in the fifth as he brought home Thomas Sosa with a double, extending the Shorebirds' lead to 3-0. In the sixth, Angel Tejada put another tally on the board thanks to a sacrifice fly that scored Anderson De Los Santos, making it 4-0. The Mudcats made it a new ballgame in the bottom

Aron Estrada put Delmarva on the board quickly in the first as he drilled his second homer in as many games off the scoreboard in left, giving the Shorebirds a 1-0 advantage. They scored later in the first on a bases-loaded walk with Stiven Acevedo at the plate, giving Delmarva a 2-0 lead after an inning.

Estrada struck again in the fifth as he brought home Thomas Sosa with a double, extending the Shorebirds' lead to 3-0.

In the sixth, Angel Tejada put another tally on the board thanks to a sacrifice fly that scored Anderson De Los Santos, making it 4-0.

The Mudcats made it a new ballgame in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three times. Juan Baez got it started with a two-run triple. He scored moments later on a sacrifice fly by David Garcia, trimming Delmarva's lead to 4-3.

Carolina tied the game in the seventh with an RBI double by Baez, but Delmarva avoided further trouble as Riley Cooper stranded two in scoring position to end the inning.

In the eighth, the Mudcats took their first lead of the game on a go-ahead, two-run homer by Reece Walling, putting the Shorebirds behind 6-4.

Delmarva did not go down easy in the top half of the ninth as they loaded the bases with nobody out. Leandro Arias pulled the Shorebirds within one thanks to a sacrifice fly that plated Noelberth Romero, making it 6-5. With the bases loaded again with one, the Mudcats escaped as Aneudis Mordán grounded into a double play to end the game, leaving the Shorebirds one run short in their comeback attempt.

Blake Whiting (1-1) picked up the win in relief with Harif Frias (0-2) taking the loss for Delmarva. Bayden Root (6) earned the save for Carolina.

The Shorebirds will look to rebound and even the series on Wednesday as they send Braxton Bragg to the mound against Daniel Corniel for the Mudcats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

