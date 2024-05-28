Consistent Offense, Explosive Eighth Lead Woodpeckers Over GreenJackets

May 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Fayetteville Woodpeckers scored in 7 of 8 offensive innings, capped by a six-run 8th that turned a solid victory into a one-sided rout Tuesday at Segra Stadium.

The Woodpeckers began the offensive parade quickly against Augusta starter Didier Fuentes, as leadoff man Chase Jaworski began the bottom of the first with a single on the first pitch he saw, advancing to second on a Robert Gonzalez error. Oliver Carrillo brought him home two batters later with a double, and Fayetteville never looked back. The Woodpeckers added a run apiece in the second and third, the latter marking the final inning of work for Fuentes as his pitch clock ran high early.

The GreenJackets made their lone offensive impact of the day in the top of the fourth against starter Jackson Nezuh, an Augusta native who kept his hometown team at bay for most of the night. Jace Grady and Drew Compton changed things around in the 4th, launching back to back homers to start the inning for their 5th and 3rd homers of the year, respectively. The two jacks cut the deficit to one in the 4th, the closest it would get for the rest of the night.

Fuentes would be replaced in the 4th by Reibyn Corona, who was rudely greeted by Alejandro Nuñez and a solo blast to increase the lead on the first batter he faced. Kannapolis added a pair more in the fifth on another RBI from Carrillo and a double play off the bat of Juan Santander. Corona gave way to Kadon Morton, a converted outfielder making his first appearance on the mound for Augusta after transitioning to pitching over the offseason. Morton gave up a two-run homer to Will Bush, but found a scoreless 7th before disaster struck in the 8th.

The 8th inning turned nightmarish quickly, with the first two men reaching against Morton on a double and a walk. After his third strikeout of the night, Morton was pulled and replaced with Zack Austin. Austin's 2024 campaign has been all about finding control, but his command went by the wayside in his first appearance in Fayetteville. Austin faced 7 hitters and walked 6, elongating a 6-run inning for Fayetteville as they brought the score to 14-2, the most runs the Woodpeckers have put up in a game yet this season.

The GreenJacket offense was unable to close the gap, as Nezuh made a flawless pass of the baton to reliever Ethan Pecko, who allowed just one hit in four innings of relief and struck out 6, getting rewarded for his efforts with his second career save. Grady had two of the team's 4 hits, his team-leading 13th multi-hit game of the season.

The GreenJackets fall to 18-27 on the year and 9-10 away from home. Manager Wynston Sawyer tasks Luis Vargas with the start tomorrow, looking to stop the 5-game skid and turn in a similar performance to his last start where he struck out a career-high 12 batters, the most by any GreenJacket pitcher ths season.

The GreenJackets will be back at home beginning June 4th for a six-game series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, whom they split a six-game road series with at the beginning of May. Key moments of the upcoming homestand include a Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway on Tuesday, and the 2024 debut of the Augusta Pimento Cheese alternate identity, with a new jersey inspired by the jumpsuits worn by caddies at The Masters, worn on the field Saturday with a subsequent jersey auction to benefit Ronald McDonald House of Augusta. Tickets and more info about all the exciting things happening at SRP Park can be found at greenjacketsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.