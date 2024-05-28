Wood Ducks Jump On FredNats' Miscues

KINSTON, NC - The FredNats dropped their series opener against the Down East Wood Ducks 7-2. Down East improves to 25-20 with the win, while Fredericksburg falls to 27-19.

Arturo Disla connected on a two-run home run in the first inning, which gave Down East an early 2-0 lead. They added another run in the fourth on a single by Echedry Vargas, and later made it 4-0 when Erick Alvarez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Fredericksburg managed just two base hits against Wood Duck starter David Davalillo, while the Ducks added three more runs in the seventh inning on a pair of errors and a wild pitch, opening up a 7-0 lead.

The Nats scratched across two runs in the top of the eighth, but Down East held them to just that in a 7-2 defeat. Davalillo (1-1) bagged his first win this year, while Bryan Sanchez (0-2) took the loss.

In game two, Bryan Polanco (4-0, 4.18) gets the nod against the lefty Josh Trentadue (3-1, 4.94).

