Rain Delay, Pelicans Too Much to Overcome for RiverDogs in Series Opener

May 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs on game night

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs on game night(Charleston RiverDogs)

Myrtle Beach, SC - A poorly timed rain delay cost the Charleston RiverDogs some early momentum and, eventually, the ballgame, leading to a 7-4 loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Tuesday at Pelicans Ballpark. Holding a two-run advantage when the weather arrived, the Dogs were outscored 7-2 the rest of the way as it turned into a battle of the bullpens. The RiverDogs dropped to 1-4 in Tuesday road games this season.

The youngsters in the middle of the RiverDogs (19-26) lineup allowed the visitors to jump out to a quick lead. Adrian Santana, the second batter of the game, poked a double down the third base line to extend his hitting streak to six games. Angel Mateo followed with a two-run blast that screamed over the left field wall and into the front row of the bleachers. The home run was his fifth of the season.

Gary Gill Hill tossed 2.0 scoreless innings to begin the game. Moments after he finished the second inning, heavy rain began to fall and the tarp was placed on the infield, ending his outing early.

The rain forced Charleston to call on the bullpen much earlier than planned and Myrtle Beach (20-25) took advantage in the fourth. In his second inning, Engert Garcia allowed a leadoff triple to Jacob Wetzel. He followed with a walk of Cristian Hernandez and then surrendered an RBI single to Alfonsin Rosario. A wild pitch allowed two runners to advance into scoring position and Miguel Pabon tied the game with a single to left. The Pelicans grabbed a third run and the lead on the second wild pitch of the inning.

Back-to-back walks and a double steal provided a quick opportunity for the RiverDogs to get back to even in the top of the fifth. Narciso Polanco lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to even the score.

Garcia came back on for the bottom of the fifth and immediately walked the nine-hitter Christian Olivo. A pair of wild pitches moved the runner to third and Wetzel drove him in with a single as the Pelicans moved back on top. Samuel Mejia replaced Garcia and promptly allowed a two-run home run to Cristian Hernandez that pushed Myrtle Beach further in front 6-3.

The RiverDogs worked one run closer on consecutive doubles from Santana and Mateo in the eighth. However, the Pelicans tacked on insurance with an RBI double from Fabian Pertuz in the bottom of the same frame to reach the 7-4 final.

Wetzel paced all hitters with a 3-4 day that finished a home run shy of the cycle. He was the only Pelican with multiple hits in their seven-hit effort. The RiverDogs finished with just four hits, two each from Santana and Mate. All four hits went for extra bases.

Garcia was dealt the loss after surrendering five runs in 2.1 innings. Mejia allowed one run in 2.2 innings of work. Seth Chavez tossed the eighth and allowed one run on a walk and a hit.

The teams return to the ballpark on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. for the second game of the series. RHP T.J. Nichols (1-4. 4.19) will take his turn in the rotation for the RiverDogs. Myrtle Beach will hand the ball to RHP Mason McGwire (0-0, 5.09).

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.