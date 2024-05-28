LWV & Mystics Team up on Civic Engagement on the Court and at the Polls

May 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The League of Women Voters and the Washington Mystics have teamed up this year to promote civic engagement both on the court and at the polls. For this year's Commissioner's Cup tournament, the Washington Mystics have chosen the League of Women Voters as its charity partner and will donate the team tournament proceeds to the 104-year-old voting rights organization in honor this season's theme of civic engagement.

In addition, the two organizations are teaming up to inform, register, and mobilize fans leading up to the November general elections. As the Washington Mystics' main beneficiary, local chapters from the League of Women Voters of DC, Maryland, and Virginia will set up voter registration tables at Capital One Arena and the Entertainment Sports Arena during the two-week championship tournament (June 1-June 13) and again in September around National Voter Registration Day to ensure attendees can vote in upcoming primary elections, as well as elections this fall.

The League of Women Voters, nonpartisan grassroots voting rights organization, empowers voters and voter engagement through its online elections resource VOTE411.org. Launched in 2006, VOTE411.org is a "one-stop-shop" for election-related information. Available in English and Spanish, VOTE411 shares nonpartisan election details on all local, state, and federal races, from mayoral elections to state legislative seats to special US House races and governorships. With active Leagues in all 50 states and more than 750 local volunteer chapters nationwide, the League of Women Voters also works in communities across the country to empower everyone to fully participate in our democracy.

"Voting is the bedrock of our democracy, giving citizens a voice in shaping the future of our nation," said Alma Couverthie Chief of Programs & Interim co-CEO at the League of Women Voters of the United States. "At the League, we believe in the power of women to create a more perfect democracy and we are proud that the Washington Mystics are using their platform to empower their fans to vote in 2024."

"Elections - at every level - have consequences for our community," said Alycen McAuley, Washington Mystics Chief Business Officer . "We hope our partnership with the League of Women Voters and the extraordinary resources they've complied in the VOTE411 platform enable our fans to become even more knowledgeable about the issues facing our communities across the District, Maryland and Virginia. Mystics fans know the District of Change starts with all of us."

Washington Mystics has also launched a custom-branded VOTE411.org elections center www.vote411.org/mystics to ensure fans both within the DC area and outside of the district have the tools and information they need to make their voices heard. The custom page will be promoted in stadiums during select Mystics games, as well as through digital marketing efforts.

The fourth annual Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase will return as an in-season competition with an all-new format for the 2024 season. Tournament games will tip off in June for two weeks with teams facing off against their conference competitors. The championship game will be held on June 25 and will feature the Eastern and Western Conference leaders. Players will compete for a prize pool and an additional pool of money for charitable and civic organizations. Past winners include New York Liberty (2023), Las Vegas Aces (2022), and Seattle Storm (2021).

The League remains committed to fostering civic participation and will continue its efforts to reach even more voters in the future. To join your local league and get involved in civic engagement visit lwv.org and visit VOTE411.org to access comprehensive voter information database and prepare for the upcoming elections in 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.