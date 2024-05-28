DeWanna Bonner Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

May 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Connecticut Sun guard-forward DeWanna Bonner was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the league announced today. This marks the tenth time in Bonner's fifteen-year professional career that she takes home Player of the Week honors and the first time since the 2021 season (Eastern Conference- 4, Western Conference- 6).

During the second week of WNBA regular season action from May 20- May 26, Bonner averaged 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, leading the Sun to a 3-0 record on the week. She tied her season-high tallying 22 points, along with three rebounds, two assists and one steal in Connecticut's first road win of the season, defeating Indiana, 88-84, on May 20. Bonner finished with 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals in the Sun's overtime victory over the Lynx on May 23, 83-82. She closed out the week with 19 points, a season-high eight rebounds and three assists in Connecticut's 86-82 road victory over Chicago, 86-82, on Saturday.

Bonner and the Sun return to action tonight against the Phoenix Mercury at 7:00 PM EST at Mohegan Sun Arena.

DeWanna Bonner Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honors:

* 8/16/20 * 9/6/20 * 6/27/21 * 5/28/24

DeWanna Bonner Western Conference Player of the Week Honors:

* 9/4/11 * 6/3/12 * 9/2/12 * 6/14/15 * 8/19/18 * 6/9/19

