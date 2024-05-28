Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the Women's National Basketball Association expanded to Canada with Toronto selected as the league's 14th team, the Valley Suns were officially introduced as the Phoenix Suns NBA G League affiliate, the Arena Football League's Rapid City Marshals ceased operations, and the USL Super League's DC Power Football Club announced basketball superstar Angel Reese as the first member of its ownership group. Highlights from this week come from the Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, USL Super League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, Canadian Premier League, United Football League, Canadian Football League, United Football League, Indoor Football League, International League, Southern League, Texas League, Professional Women's Hockey League, North American Hockey League, United States Hockey League, National Lacrosse League, and Ultimate Frisbee Association,

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced that it has expanded to Canada by awarding Toronto an expansion team, the league's first outside the United States. The new team will begin play in the 2026 season as the WNBA's 14th franchise. The team will be owned and operated by Kilmer Sports Ventures. Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures and a 30-year veteran of building championship-caliber teams, is also Chairman of the NBA Board of Governors and Chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA's Toronto Raptors, NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, MLS' Toronto FC and other professional sports franchises. Under his leadership, the Raptors won their first NBA championship in 2019. "Bringing a WNBA team to Toronto represents an important milestone for our league as we continue to expand both domestically and outside the United States," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "With Larry Tanenbaum's distinguished record of leading successful sports franchises and Toronto's appeal as a dynamic, diverse city that cares deeply about the game of basketball, we are confident that this new team will thrive as a first-class WNBA organization and become a great source of inspiration and support for the Toronto-area community and across Canada."

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert joined TSN's Kayla Grey to talk about making history by introducing a new franchise for Toronto.

Mike Walker has the details on Canada's first Women's National Basketball Association team, set to land in Toronto in 2026.

NBA G League

The Phoenix Suns announced the official name and branding of its NBA G League affiliate, introducing Valley Suns as Player 15 Group's third professional sports franchise. The name Valley Suns was inspired by the community, diverse culture and deep-rooted history of the "Valley of the Sun." The Valley Suns will play all home games at Mullett Arena within the Novus Innovation Corridor on the campus of Arizona State University. "The Valley Suns is the community's team and will provide fans an energetic and family-friendly atmosphere while developing aspiring talent on and off the court," said Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Valley Suns Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein. "We're excited to launch the new G League team with a name and identity chosen by our fans and inspired by the unique desert landscape that we call home."

Here's how the G-League affiliate's proximity to the Phoenix Suns could streamline the development of players, coaches, and executives

The Santa Cruz Warriors have been recognized as the 2023-24 NBA G League Franchise of the Year, the league announced today. This marks the fourth time the Santa Cruz Warriors have won the league's most prestigious award, including the inaugural year of the award during the 2017-18 season. Additionally, this year's award secures the team's third recognition in the last four years (2020-21, 2021-22, 2023-24). "The Warriors are honored to accept the Franchise of the Year recognition for the fourth time," said Santa Cruz Warriors President Chris Murphy. "This award is a celebration of our collective effort, dedication and synergy as a team, and we are honored to share this recognition with the entire Santa Cruz community." The Santa Cruz Warriors finished first in the league in both ticket sales and partnership revenue, additionally setting a new league record for partnership revenue. On the social media side, the team boasts over 400,130 followers across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok and YouTube. The Warriors closed out the 2023-24 regular season with an 18-game sellout streak.

SOCCER

USL Super League

DC Power Football Club (Power FC), the Washington, DC-based professional women's soccer team in the United Soccer League (USL) Super League, have announced Angel Reese as the first member of their ownership group. The basketball star and WNBA standout will join the Power FC ownership group set to kick off Super League's inaugural season in August 2024. Power FC announced their team crest, the appointment of Jordan Stuart as the first club president, and the hiring of Frédéric Brillant as the first head coach on May 20. Motivated by her passion for empowering female athletes, Reese brings her unwavering dedication to Power FC and the Super League. Hailing from Randallstown, Maryland, Reese has deep roots in the local community and is passionate about growing the women's game and creating new pathways for aspiring professional athletes. "I want to help grow women's sports and elevate female athletes across the board," said Angel Reese, Power FC owner. "We're taking over, and I'm honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women's soccer in the DMV community."

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese adds new title -- women's professional soccer team owner

Major League Soccer

The BEST Free Kick GOALS Of The Year...So Far

National Women's Soccer League

The Kansas City Current announced that Camille Ashton has resigned from her role as the club's General Manager. The club has accepted her resignation and wishes her the best in her future endeavors. "I am thankful for my time in Kansas City," said Ashton. "It was important to me to dedicate my time and efforts to ensure a successful 2024 season by building the championship-caliber roster that's currently near the top of the table. I am proud of what we have accomplished here. I look forward to the next step in my personal and professional journey." Ashton was hired as the Current's General Manager in January of 2022. During her tenure, the team won two Central Division Challenge Cup titles and made an appearance in the 2022 NWSL Championship.

Lauren Holiday shares why it's critically important to continue elevating the incredible work of NWSL players in their communities and how the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, will provide a platform to do just that.

Canadian Premier League

Week 7's best highlights

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The United Football League (UFL) announced that Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., will host the USFL Conference Championship game. The game is set to take place on Saturday, June 8, with the Birmingham Stallions taking on the Michigan Panthers. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ABC. Fans can expect an exciting showdown between the top teams as they compete for the conference title. Protective Stadium, known for its state-of-the-art facilities and vibrant atmosphere, is the perfect venue for this high-stakes matchup.

UFL top 10 plays from week 9

The UFL has an Attendance Problem

Canadian Football League

Henoc and Donnovan make their picks for who will win the 111th Grey Cup, which CFL receiver will lead the league in receiving touchdowns, and more as they play CFL Preseason Futures!

Arena Football League

The Rapid City Marshals regretfully announce the cessation of operations, effective immediately. This decision stems from a lack of leadership from previous Arena Football League (AFL) league officials and their unfulfilled promises rendering it impossible for the team to sustain its operations. This difficult choice follows a recent incident where players refused to take the field and a subsequent last-minute game cancellation, eroding trust between the players and the organization. Coupled with unmet financial obligations, this has become an insurmountable obstacle, leaving the Rapid City Marshals with no viable alternative but to cease operations. Wes Johnson, co-owner the Rapid City Marshals, expressed deep concern over the situation, stating, "We understand the struggles and frustrations our players have faced with us and with the league. As an ownership group, we feel that the league put us in a terrible position. We hoped we'd be able to find a way to survive, but unfortunately that is not the case."

Indoor Football League

For a third time this season, Gunslingers quarterback Sam Castronova earns Offensive Player of the Week honors. On the contest with Tulsa, Castronova had a nearly perfect performance, finishing the night 20/25 for 274 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 51 yards with his legs. Castronova now holds three of the top-four games with most passing yards thrown, as this performance leads the entire IFL.

BASEBALL

International League

Reds outfielder Peyton Burdick demolishes a 500 foot homer for Triple-A Louisville

Southern League

Angels No. 6 prospect Denzer Guzman launches a walk-off grand slam to win the game for Double-A Rocket City

Texas League

Mariners No. 15 prospects Ben Williamson hits an inside-the-park home run for his first roundtripper for Double-A Arkansas

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced that Manny Malhotra has been hired as the new head coach of the Abbotsford Canucks. Malhotra replaces Jeremy Colliton who was named the second head coach in Abbotsford franchise history in July of 2022. "Bringing in someone who is familiar with the organization is a big win for us," said Allvin. "Manny's experience in hockey development and coaching has prepared him really well for this head coaching opportunity. We look forward to working with him and providing our staff in Abbotsford all the support they need to continue to develop our players." Malhotra has spent the past four seasons working as an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs after joining Toronto at the start of the 2020 NHL Season. Before that, the Mississauga Ontario native also spent time on the Canucks coaching staff working as a development coach in 2016-17 and as an assistant coach from 2017 to 2020.

Federal Prospects Hockey League

Pat Manning, owner of the Hudson Valley Vipers, acquired the Elmira River Sharks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). With Mr. Manning as President, the team will be renamed Hudson Valley Venom and will continue to play in the FPHL. The Venom will bring the same competitiveness and community spirit that the Vipers quickly became known for, continuing the legacy of family-fun entertainment for their Hudson Valley fans. "We are thrilled to be playing among the elite as the Hudson Valley Venom in the FPHL, " said Pat Manning. "This acquisition allows us to strengthen our commitment to providing high-quality, affordable, family entertainment and development opportunities within our community."

Professional Women's Hockey League

TSN's Kenzie Lalonde and Cheryl Pounder discuss Boston's win over Minnesota, the key disallowed goal that would have won the Walter Cup for Minnesota, and Alina Muller's game-winning goal.

North American Hockey League

Lone Star Brahmas head coach Dan Wildfong speaks after winning the Robertson Cup Championship!

United States Hockey League

USHL Goals Of The Playoffs

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

NLL Finals: Top Plays

LaxMetrics Postseason: Buffalo's Championship Run

Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today debuted its own line of trading cards as part of the launch of PLL Collectibles, a new vertical for collectible memorabilia and merchandise. "Today, we're delivering what lacrosse fans and card collectors have long been asking for - more lacrosse trading cards - and charting a new path in the market," said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. "In producing our own trading cards and launching PLL Collectibles, we can deliver high quality cards and memorabilia directly to fans and collectors, and ensure every aspect meets the high standard, and excitement of lacrosse and trading card enthusiasts."

OTHER SPORTS

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 4 of the 2024 UFA regular season!

