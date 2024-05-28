Nashville Kats Drop Shootout at Orlando Predators 69-62

May 28, 2024 - Arena Football League (AFL3)

Nashville Kats News Release







ORLANDO - The Nashville Kats lost a tough road game to the feisty and explosive Orlando Predators, 69-62, Saturday evening here at the Kia Center.

The Kats fell to 2-3 on the season, while Orlando evened its record to 2-2.

It was an offensive spectacle, with both sides combining for 131 total points.

Orlando scored double figures in all four quarters while slowing the Kats in the opening 15 minutes, allowing just six points. From that point, the Kats added 56 points, the most in a three-quarter span this season.

The Kats ran a two-quarterback offense, with Ramone Atkins and Dalton Oliver combining for 294 yards. Atkins replaced Oliver early in the third quarter after he took a big hit in the end zone, resulting in a defensive touchdown for the Predators.

Atkins finished the night with four touchdowns, completing 14 of 26 passes, and a rushing score with 27 yards gained. Oliver added 110 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

Both teams scored on all three red zone chances, but neither converted more than 40 percent of their third-down opportunities.

Charles McClain led the Kats with three touchdowns, while Braxton Haley carried the load with 131 yards on eight receptions and two touchdowns. Milton Williams III continues to impress in his second game with the Kats, pulling down eight catches for 117 yards and two scores. He led the team with a 46-yard reception from Atkins.

Orlando controlled the first 30 minutes of play and led 40-22 at the half. However, Nashville battled back in the second half, outscoring its hosts 40-29, and forced the Predators on their heels with 23 points in the final quarter, including 16 straight points in the last 9:30 of play.

Despite allowing the 69 points, the Kats executed well on kick returns for 113 yards with Kendrick Ings moving the ball 70 yards up the field on four tries. McClain also moved the ball to start five drives with 43 yards.

On the defensive side, Ezekiel Rose recovered a fumble after Predators backup quarterback Kelly Bryant dropped the ball on the snap, Jay Woods had eight of the Kats' 29 tackles, and Shedrick Kirk had a sack in crunch time that led to Rose's fumble recovery on the ensuing play.

Caleb Walls led the Predators with four touchdowns, three on receptions, and his final on a 50-yard return midway through the fourth quarter. Drew Powell threw for 192 yards and five touchdowns on 16-of-23 attempts. Tevin Homer had an interception, and Sha'haun Williams forced a fumble resulting in Orlando touchdowns.

The Kats return to Municipal Auditorium on Saturday afternoon, looking for a season split and redemption against the Albany Firebirds at 4:30 PM. The game will be streamed live on the Nashville Kats YouTube page and broadcast locally starting at 4 p.m. with legends Eli Gold and Pete Weber on the call on either 102.5 The Game or 93.3 Classic Hits.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football League message board...





Arena Football League Stories from May 28, 2024

Nashville Kats Drop Shootout at Orlando Predators 69-62 - Nashville Kats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.