Arena Football League (AFL) Appoints New President & COO Jared Widman

May 28, 2024







MIDDLETON, DELAWARE - The Arena Football League (AFL) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jared Widman as the League's new President and Chief Operating Officer. This strategic decision aligns with the vision of G6 Sports Investment Group, LLC, the proprietors of the AFL and its intellectual property.

Jared Widman brings nearly 20 years of executive leadership experience to the AFL. With a distinguished career as a Chief Officer for three national corporations, his leadership, extensive business acumen, educational background, and industry expertise make him an invaluable asset to the League. Over two decades, Jared has honed his skills and amassed a wealth of C-Suite experience, marked by a goal-oriented approach and a remarkable record of success.

Widman expressed his enthusiasm for this new role, stating, "This challenge is welcomed with open arms and I intend to attack it head-on. There is a tremendous amount of work to be done and I am honored with the faith and trust League ownership and Commissioner Fisher have placed in me. A series of major league-wide announcements will present new sponsors, events, and partnerships in the coming days and weeks. We are excited about what we plan to bring to the American public, this season and beyond."

Looking ahead, the AFL will continue to operate as a 9-team league, featuring the following teams:

Albany Firebirds

Billings Outlaws

Nashville Kats

Orlando Predators

Salina Liberty

SW Kansas Storm

Washington Wolfpack

West Texas Desert Hawks

Wichita Regulators

Jared Widman is ready to embark on this exciting new chapter for the AFL, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a commitment to driving the League forward.

