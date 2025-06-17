Kats Secure Second Seed and Host SW Kansas in AF1 Semifinals Sunday

June 17, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Kats have clinched the No. 2 seed in the 2025 Arena Football One Playoffs, thanks to Salina's dramatic buzzer-beating win over Southwest Kansas in the final game of the regular season. As a result, the Kats will host the third-seeded Southwest Kansas team in the AF1 Semifinals at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville on Sunday, June 22nd at 2 PM. The game will be streamed live on ViceTV! and on Totally Hits Nashville 99.3 FM.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster starting Tuesday morning.

The Kats and the Storm split their two regular-season matchups. SW Kansas won the season opener 40-26 on March 8, while Nashville edged out a 41-37 victory in the rematch on April 26.

Nashville clinched its playoff berth dominantly, cruising to an 80-18 win over Corpus Christi on Saturday. The Kats enter the postseason with momentum, having won three of their final four games.

SW Kansas enters the AF1 Final Four on a two-game skid, having dropped back-to-back games to Salina to close the regular season.

Quarterback Tyler Kulka has been a steady leader for Nashville, finishing the regular season ranked fourth in AF1 in total passing yards (1,423), third in completions (130), and fifth in passing touchdowns (27).

In the receiving corps, Jordan Gandy led the Kats with 609 receiving yards on 54 catches, ranking fifth in AF1. Antwane Grant and Robert Jones Jr. share the team lead with seven receiving touchdowns each, though Jones missed the second half of the season due to injury.

Defensively, Amos Coleman III leads Nashville with 37 tackles. Shaun Lewis, the AF1 interceptions leader, recorded 10 picks this season, while Isaiah McFarland added nine. On the defensive line, Roderick Perry II leads the Kats with eight sacks.

On the opposite sideline, Storm quarterback Jalen Morton has been an offensive force. He finished second in the league in passing yards (2,314) and led AF1 in rushing yards (488), rushing yards per game (40.7), total touchdowns (40), and rushing touchdowns (17). He also ranks second in the league with 15 interceptions thrown.

For the Storm, Charles Hall IV and Demarius Washington are tied for fifth in the league with 15 total touchdowns apiece.

Southwest Kansas is led defensively by Michael Lawson, who leads the league with 94 total tackles and six interceptions. Dontra Matthews ranks second in tackles with 62. Joe Golden anchors the Storm's defensive line and leads the team with 10 sacks.

The winner of the Nashville-Southwest Kansas semifinal will advance to the AF1 Championship Game next weekend, where they will face the winner of No. 1 Albany vs. No. 4 Salina at the home of the highest remaining seed.







