Quest for Arena Crown 2025 Begins: Arena Football One Announces Playoff Matchups

Nashville, TN - June 17, 2025 - Arena Football came back in a big way this season, and the excitement is about to reach new heights. The Quest for Arena Crown 2025 kicks off this weekend as the Arena Football One Playoffs kick off on Saturday, June 21.

Playoff Arena Football is here, and the action will only get fiercer as our teams battle it out for Arena Crown 2025. The AF1 Playoffs begin with a highly competitive weekend of action featuring the top-seeded Albany Firebirds hosting the Salina Liberty, and the Nashville Kats hosting the Southwest Kansas Storm.

"This has been an amazing year for our league," said Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "We have worked together to build something truly amazing and watched as our teams competed on the field. The playoffs and Arena Crown 2025 will be a celebration of our teams and players and a great way to cap our 2025 season."

The Albany Firebirds and Salina will open up the playoff action on Saturday at 7:00 PM Eastern from MVP Arena in Albany, New York. EvergreenNOW is excited to bring fans another amazing Arena Football contest.

Albany has cruised to a 10-0 record and secured the #1 Seed weeks ago. On the other side of the field, Salina has been on fire, winning six of their last seven and clinching their playoff spot in Week 14 with a last-second field goal to clinch the #4 seed.

On Sunday, VICE TV is proud to be bringing fans another epic Arena Football matchup between the Nashville Kats and Southwest Kansas Storm at 5:30 PM Eastern from F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Nashville has also been resurgent down the stretch and secured a home-field playoff game with a win over Corpus Christi last week in Clarksville, and they got the help they needed to lock up the #2 seed. The Southwest Kansas Storm have had a great season, but lost two heartbreakers late to the Liberty and closed out the season as the #3 seed.

The winners of the semifinal matchups will meet in the championship game the Weekend of June 28-29. Arena Crown 2025 will be held at the highest remaining seed and broadcast live on VICE TV.

