FPHL Welcomes Hudson Valley Venom

May 23, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Hudson Valley Venom News Release







Hudson Valley, NY - Pat Manning, owner of the Hudson Valley Vipers, acquired the Elmira River Sharks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). With Mr. Manning as President, the team will be renamed Hudson Valley Venom and will continue to play in the FPHL.

The Venom will bring the same competitiveness and community spirit that the Vipers quickly became known for, continuing the legacy of family-fun entertainment for their Hudson Valley fans. "We are thrilled to be playing among the elite as the Hudson Valley Venom in the FPHL, " said Pat Manning. "This acquisition allows us to strengthen our commitment to providing high-quality, affordable, family entertainment and development opportunities within our community."

The Hudson Valley Venom will play their home games at McCann Ice Arena, 14 Civic Center Plaza, Poughkeepsie NY. Fans can look forward to an exhilarating season filled with intense matchups, skilled play, and memorable moments as the FPHL attracts players from North America and Europe to participate in a paid, professional league. The FED, as they are commonly called, sees tens of thousands of loyal fans attend their favorite team's arenas over their 56-game season that runs October through April.

The Federal Prospects Hockey League is a Class A level, professional league dedicated to the growth of professional hockey and development of elite athletes. In preparation for the upcoming season, the Hudson Valley Venom will be hosting and attending community events and meet-and-greet sessions to engage with fans and introduce the team's players and coaching staff. Details about these events and ticket sales for the 2024-2025 season will be announced in the upcoming month. Season Ticket sales will begin on Tuesday, May 21 with information released then.

For more information, please visit HudsonValleyVenom.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram: @HudsonValleyVenom.

About Hudson Valley Venom

The Hudson Valley Venom is a professional ice hockey team based in Hudson Valley, New York. As a new member of the Federal Prospect Hockey League, the Venom are dedicated to fostering a competitive spirit, promoting athletic excellence, and providing thrilling hockey experiences for fans and the community. The team is part of the broader Hudson Valley Vipers organization, known for its commitment to build champions on the ice and in their communities.

